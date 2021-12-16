Making deals and memories at the Monday Market

The thrift store is supplied and run by the residents. Sponsored by Horizon House

SEATTLE — Tucked away inside a building on Capitol Hill is one of Seattle’s best thrifting secrets.



"This is the Monday Market and it's a non-profit, high-end thrift shop run inside the Horizon House retirement community," said Cami Elbow, co-director of the Monday Market. "The prices are very, very low and the quality is high."



"We have lots of nice things. We have very nice jewelry, we have China, crystal, we have electronics we have very nice clothing. It's a full-service mini-department store," said Susan Barash, co-director of the Monday Market.





Everything in the market is donated by the residents of Horizon House. And all the proceeds from the sales go back to the residents too.



"We make on average about $80, $85 thousand dollars a year, and that all goes to the activities that residents plan and organize and take part in here so lecture, concerts, movies, parties, artwork, books for the library."



Longtime resident Nancy Cope has spent many of her Monday mornings here and has seen the market blossom.



"The Monday Market, when I moved in 20 years ago, was one little room and two people who ran a gift shop on Whidbey Island," said Cope. “And it has become an incredible store. In fact, I don't call it a store, I call it a museum, because you come, and you have to look at every shelf. There's something new and interesting on every single shelf."



But the Monday Market's value stretches far beyond bargains. It's a gathering spot - where a little retail therapy spurs connections amongst the community.



"It's just sort of the heartbeat of Horizon House," said Barash. "It's a place where residents and staff really spend time together. They come in and shop and they laugh and compare notes. It's just a wonderful thing for the people to get together."