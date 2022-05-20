Looking for some good eats? You'll find them in Anacortes

This town has everything a foodie could want. Sponsored by Anacortes Tourism.

ANACORTES, Wash. — We start our culinary tour with a stop that’s part of Washington beer history, Anacortes Brewery and Rockfish Grill.



"The brewery is actually one of the oldest in the state. We're the ninth oldest brewery in the state of Washington," said owner, Rick Star. "We probably do over 30 beers during the course of the year. We have 18 handles on right now. The Centennial Pale Ale is a beer that uses primarily belly malt, so a lot of local ingredients in that."



If you want some food with your brew, the adjoining Rockfish Grill has a menu with lots to choose from.



"One of my favorites would be the Thai chicken pizza. And that, instead of a marinara, that has a peanut sauce base, and then mozzarella, peanuts, grated carrots and finish with cilantro. That's really different," Star said. "One of my favorite items on the menu is the salmon sandwich. It’s wild Alaskan salmon caught by a local fishing family. And we take pretty much their entire catch every year. And it is on a bun with our roasted red peppers, remoulade and it comes with our signature waffle fries."



With good beer and tasty food, it's easy to see why the locals keep coming back for more.



"We have people that are in here almost every single day. And if they're not, then we go bang on their doors to see what's wrong."



Down the road on Commercial Avenue is a place that got its start at sea, Bob's Chowder Bar and Barbecue Salmon.



"When I retired from fishing, we decided to open Bob's Chowder Bar at the farmer's markets," said owner Bob Atterberry. "And like I said, after a few years of that it got so busy, we had to go to brick and mortar."



The restaurant pays tribute to Anacortes's rich fishing history both in their decore and in their food.



"We have four chowders. We have our New England which is the white chowder. We also have a red clam chowder. The Manhattan-style it's called. Then we make a rock crab chowder," said Bob. "We have so much salmon we do a smoked salmon chowder."

"We've got a medium cooked salmon dinner, Alaskan King salmon," Ross Atterberry added. "We top it off with our local lowland huckleberries. It's served with mixed green salad along with our roasted potatoes we make in-house."



And Bob's never serves their customers fish from a farm.



"They don't want to see it or hear about it or eat it or anything."



Finally, our last stop for some Anacortes eats is at the cozy, A'Town Bistro.

