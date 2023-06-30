Long term care can mean staying in your own home

Washington state is seen as a national leader when it comes to providing choices for long-term care. Sponsored by AARP.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A recent study by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that 83 percent of adults over 65 will need some form of long-term care as they age.

“The reality is that most of us are going to need some kind of support,” said Marguerite Ro, AARP state director. “That’s about 4 out of 5 of us who will need some support at some point in our lifetime.”

The type of support will depend on a person’s physical, mental and emotional health, as well as resources. In Washington state, there are a variety of long-term care options, including assisted living facilities, adult family homes and at-home services.

“We’re really fortunate here in Washington state because our emphasis has been on home and community-based services,” Ro said. “And that’s to keep us living and aging in place in the comfort of our own homes.”

AARP’s Long-Term Services and Supports State Scorecard ranks Washington as second in the nation, due in large part to the emphasis on services that allow people to age in their own homes.

Aging and Disability Services (the Area Agency on Aging for Seattle-King County) plans, coordinates and advocates for a comprehensive service delivery system for older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers.

“We provide that support so they can remain in their homes and the communities they know and love,” said Mary Mitchell, director, Aging and Disability Services.

Support services include professional information and referrals, which is a free service in King County through Community Living Connections, case management, home delivered meals and adult day and caregiver programs.

If you are helping care for a loved one, AARP has a new website specifically for you. Find tools and resources on this AARP site.

Story sponsored by AARP.