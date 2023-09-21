Light and laser treatments can renew and restore skin health

BBL and Halo Pro treatments help eliminate pigmentation and age spots to make skin look more radiant. Sponsored by RejuvenationMD.

SEATTLE — UV rays from sunlight and the light from computer and phone screens affect skin and can age it.

“Aging happens,” said RejuvenationMD’s Dr. Tianna Tsitsis (Dr. T). “There is not really a good alternative.”

One treatment RejuvenationMD offers to combat signs of aging is BBL. BBL is an advanced Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatment that targets the reds and browns in the skin.

“It’s the Ferrari of the light and laser world,” Dr. T said. “What it does is it gets rid of pigmentation. It’s fantastic for rosacea. It shuts down inflammation.”

Dr. T says a study at Stanford found that after getting treated with BBL for three months, researchers found that skin cells of a 70-year-old were similar to that of college-aged students.

“I have lots of patients who don’t have to wear makeup anymore because we treated them with BBL,” Dr. T said.

BBL treatments are not right for all skin types, so it’s important to see an experienced provider to protect the health of your skin.

Another treatment that can be used on its own or in combination with BBL is Halo Pro, which is a laser.

“We put this laser beam all over your face, and it makes channels into your skin,” Dr. T said. “These channels are highways out for pigmentation.”

After treatment, in about a month, people often experience the “Halo Glow” because the dead skin and discoloration are gone, and collagen is working to produce healthy new skin cells.

“It’s great for pores,” Dr. T said. “It’s great for texture, and it gets rid of early skin cancers.”

For people with darker skin types who are melasma prone, RejuvenationMD offers the Moxi Laser, which is a lighter treatment that works similarly to Halo, with reduced downtime.

