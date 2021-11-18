Seattle Center campus welcomes Lego lovers - What's Up This Week

Hang out with a 600-pound orca and other giant Lego creations at Interactive 'Awesome Exhibition.' Sponsored by Seattle Center

Awesome Exhibition / Now – Jan. 16 / Fisher Pavilion

Love Legos? Awesome Exhibition: The Interactive Exhibition of Lego Models is a massive gathering of over two million Lego bricks come to life as 38 large-scale creations. This includes a 600-pound orca and the world’s first life-sized Lego brick Harley-Davidson. You can check it out now through Jan. 16 at the Fisher Pavilion on the Seattle Center campus.



Julefest / Nov. 20 - 21 / National Nordic Museum

Want some early Christmas cheer? The 44th annual Julefest will transform the National Nordic Museum into a traditional outdoor Christmas market where visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of Nordic holiday traditions. The event happens this Saturday and Sunday in Ballard.



Travis Thompson / Nov. 24 / Showbox

Burien’s own hip-hop wonder Travis Thompson is playing a hometown show next week. He released his biggest album to date “BLVD BOY” earlier this year. Thompson will have the crowd at the Showbox on their feet when he performs here on Nov. 24.



Ghostbusters: Afterlife / Nov. 19 / Local Theaters