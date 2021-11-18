Seattle Center campus welcomes Lego lovers - What's Up This Week

Awesome Exhibition / Now – Jan. 16 / Fisher Pavilion
Love Legos? Awesome Exhibition: The Interactive Exhibition of Lego Models is a massive gathering of over two million Lego bricks come to life as 38 large-scale creations. This includes a 600-pound orca and the world’s first life-sized Lego brick Harley-Davidson. You can check it out now through Jan. 16 at the Fisher Pavilion on the Seattle Center campus.
Julefest / Nov. 20 - 21 / National Nordic Museum
Want some early Christmas cheer? The 44th annual Julefest will transform the National Nordic Museum into a traditional outdoor Christmas market where visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of Nordic holiday traditions. The event happens this Saturday and Sunday in Ballard.
Travis Thompson / Nov. 24 / Showbox
Burien’s own hip-hop wonder Travis Thompson is playing a hometown show next week. He released his biggest album to date “BLVD BOY” earlier this year. Thompson will have the crowd at the Showbox on their feet when he performs here on Nov. 24.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife / Nov. 19 / Local Theaters
Still not afraid of no ghosts? Nearly four decades since the first film, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is set in a sleepy town in Oklahoma, where paranormal phenomena begin to wreak havoc years after the Ghostbusters saved New York City. You can see the latest installment of the franchise in local theaters starting tomorrow.
