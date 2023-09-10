The Northwest credit union giving away thousands of dollars

Supporting 'Backpacks for Kids' programs that send hunger packing. Sponsored by Kitsap Credit Union

BREMERTON, Wash. — On this stormy day in Bremerton, tens of thousands of dollars will walk out the door of Kitsap Credit Union headquarters.

"Today we are doing our backpack program giveaway," said Laura Enquist, VP of member service. "It's about sixty six thousand dollars today."

Dollars that will help fight hunger - one backpack at a time.

KCU Cares is the community service arm of this credit union. The money they are giving away today goes to regional non-profits that fill backpacks full of food - and give them away to kids burdened by hunger.

During the awards ceremony, Zaida Woodworth of Food Backpacks for Kids Gig Harbor talks to the assembled non-profit representatives about what one dad said to her: "He's crying and hugging me and he tells me that I saved his son's life and I'm like, ummm, I just do backpacks."

"We are so proud to be able to support the Backpack For Kids programs and help feed our youth and families that are in need," said Shawn Gilfedder, Kitsap Credit Union's president and CEO, who spent the afternoon handing out giant checks.

A brand new backpack stuffed with snacks - and maybe a book - may not seem like much. But to a kid in need, it can be a lot.

"50,000 kids don't know where the next meal is gonna come from, on the weekends especially, so their donations and their help is not only helpful, but it means a lot to the kids too," said Mike Goodell, of the United Way of Pierce County.

"It's wonderful work, it's community building work," said Zaida Woodworth. "We have all seen struggle, that's what brought us to this work is knowing what it feels like, and what it needed. We all need help sometimes."

This celebration, complete with giant checks is a giant step in the right direction - to send hunger packing.

"It's a way for us to engage with our community members to be able to come alongside us and make a bigger impact," said Laura Enquist.