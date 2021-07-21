Seattle mom inspires others with her sassy signs

SEATTLE — Sometimes in life, you look for signs. But for Seattle mom Katy Haymore, the typical motivational quotes you see hanging in stores or in homes didn't speak her language. "You saw them everywhere and I kind of rolled my eyes every time I saw it or went to Hobby Lobby," said Katy. "Like where is me? I don't see it anywhere. And then one day I was like [...] I'm going to do it." That it was starting a business of her own called Karter Designs . "So Karter Designs is home decor for the badass. So not your vanilla, not your Live, Laugh, Love. If that's you that's cool. Just real and honest and raw." Raw is a good word to describe Katy's creations. So is funny, racy, and unapologetically honest.

"In my opinion it's inspirational. But other people might be offended."



She makes most of her work right from her home. She started with signs but expanded her line to just about anything you can put words on.



"There's signs, wine glasses, coffee mugs, cozies, coasters. I design everything as well."



She sells her items online and at craft shows all around the Northwest where Katy's work always gets a reaction one way or another.



"When I'm at an event, I love that people love it. But I think what even makes me more happy, in some kind of twisted dark humor way, is when people give dirty looks and I can see they are offended [...] I think it just catches people off guard."



Katy Haymore knows her inspiring signs are not for everyone. But she also knows there's an audience out there that sees the world, just like her.



"I think it's things people think but they don't say. And that's my problem it just comes out. But I'm making money so that's good."