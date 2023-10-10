Jim gets a lesson on how fire sprinklers can save lives and property - Jim on the Job

Fires are fast, but fire sprinklers are faster. Sponsored by Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board of Puget Sound

SEATTLE — October 8 – 14 is Fire Prevention Week. Recently Evening host Jim Dever got to see up-close one of the best ways people can protect themselves and their belongings from a fire.



Dever met up with second-generation fire sprinkler installer Kris Hillstrom from Emerald Fire.

"I have been in this business my whole life," said Hillstrom. "There are several benefits to having fire sprinklers in your building, whether it's residential, construction, or commercial construction. One, of course, is life safety. Fire sprinklers give the occupants time to exit a building that having a fire event."



Besides personal safety, fire sprinklers also protect property as well.

"A building with fire sprinklers is going to have very little damage, very little water damage, and very little fire damage versus no fire sprinklers," Hillstrom said.



Hillstrom and his team travel all around Western Washington installing fire sprinklers in various buildings.

"Right now we're standing at the Chief Seattle Sacred Medicine House," Hillstrom said. "It's a multifamily project being built here on Lake City Way up in North Seattle, by BNBuilders. And this is an affordable housing project. Fire sprinklers are part of that sustainable living in a building like this."



Before every job, fire sprinkler lines are carefully planned out so that they are in the most effective place.

"There's actually a lot of science and math that goes into exactly where those sprinklers are located in a building," said Hillstrom. "When there's a fire, it takes between 90 seconds to 120 seconds for that fire sprinkler to fuse and go off and start putting water on to that fire."

