5 key points to consider when planning for retirement

Every day, an untold number of people voluntarily opt for long-term unemployment... They retire.

Thinking of retirement in those terms can help people focus on planning for their golden years, according to David Donhoff with Leverage Planners Wealth Management.

“We're basically voluntarily choosing to be unemployed for anywhere from 20 to 40 years, so we have to plan on it, we have to approach it differently than we did in our working years,” he said.

Donhoff cites five basic points to consider when planning for your retirement: vitality, longevity, vampires, heroes and immortality.

VITALITY : “The income we live off of -- our financial oxygen. We’ve got to make sure that we have enough to last us for the rest of our days, no matter how long we're fortunate enough to live.”

Planning also needs to take into account your expenses, and Donhoff says there are three basic types: survival, emergencies and lifestyle.

SURVIVAL: “Our baseline living expenses, the things that never go away. It's our food, fuel, cell phones, Wi-Fi communications, the house over our head, our clothing.”

How you build your nest egg will change over time as well. Typically in our working years, investment portfolios should be split about 60-40 between stocks and bonds. But when you near retirement age, your investments should take on less risk and more stability.

Donhoff says there are three investment areas: the tortoise, the hare, and the snail.

HARE: “The stock market, stocks, bonds mutual funds, and that's where you can invest money and you can get rich, or go broke.”

Donhoff suggests reallocating your portfolio to more “tortoise” investments when you’re about 15 years away from retirement. And right now through mid-June, some of those tortoises are offering a 25% start-up bonus.

