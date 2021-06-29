Asian-inspired cuisine anywhere and anytime from a Tukwila-based company

Evening's Extreme Jose fuels up on InnovAsian. Sponsored by InnovAsian

TUKWILA, Wash. — InnovAsian has specialized in premium heat & serve Asian-inspired entrées for over 20 years.

“InnovAsian is one of the leading frozen Asian brands in every grocery store you walk in today,” said Debbie Curdy, vice president of marketing & innovation.

Evening's Extreme Jose headed to the InnovAsian warehouse in Tukwila to learn more about the brand and stock up on meals for a van camping trip.

“We start with concepts," explained InnovAsian Chef Dan Wunderlich. "It takes about a year before you see anything on the shelf -- it has to be perfect before it hit the consumer."

InnovAsian has a variety of meals available, including fan favorites like General Tso’s Chicken, Beef & Broccoli, Orange Chicken, Potstickers and much more. The company is constantly working on new products as well, with one of their most recent releases being the Crispy Mango Chicken.

They don't only specialize in dinner -- they have breakfast selections as well. Morning bowl flavors include Fried Rice with Eggs & Bacon and Fried Rice with Spinach, Feta Cheese & Egg Whites.

During his camping trip, Jose even tried mixing and matching the different meals. He said his one-pot potsticker-chicken-fried-rice delivered a complete meal in minutes with amazing flavor. So get creative!

“Camping can now become an InnovAsian occasion,” said Debbie.

The option to pan-fry on the stove, bake in the oven or microwave the products makes them accessible and easy to cook in any occasion.