The importance of prioritizing women’s health

SEATTLE — When it comes to women’s health, it’s important to be proactive and schedule regular check-ups.

“It’s fall season, and you’re busy doing a whole bunch of things,” said Dr. Irene Grias, board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. “It’s time to take care of your own health. See a gynecologist.”

Dr. Grias recommends annual care to discuss any changes with your body and check for any issues. One condition that’s common in women is uterine fibroids that grow from the uterus. The small muscle cells can get bigger over time.

“They can cause pain, back pain, heavy periods, pain with intercourse, infertility, pressure on your bladder and on your rectum, the list goes on and on,” Dr. Grias said.

Providers like Dr. Grias at Virgina Mason are providing relief for uterine fibroid patients with a minimally invasive procedure called Lap-RFA. It stands for laparoscopic, radiofrequency ablation.

“Your provider makes tiny incisions on your abdomen, sees the fibroids and zaps them with the idea they become smaller and softer over time,” Dr. Grias said.

Your return to work and normal life may be four to five days after this procedure, as opposed to many weeks with other procedures.

Dr. Grias recommends scheduling an appointment with a provider if you’re experiencing pelvic pain, periods lasting longer than a week, abdominal bloating, fatigue, anemia or anything that is inhibiting your normal activities.

“We’re here for you,” she said. “Don’t delay. You don’t have to wait with these problems.”

