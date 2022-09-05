I surprise local nurses! PLUS a shoe giveaway! | Local Lens Seattle

In honor of National Nurses Week, I'm joining forces with a local company for a surprise giveaway! 👟 Sponsored by FRANKiE4

To all nurses - THANK you! In honor of National Nurse Week and Nurses Appreciation Day, I’m joining forces with a local company for a surprise giveaway!

I am honored to give back to the nursing community after seeing firsthand how hard my mom has worked over the course of her nearly 43-year career. Thanks to FRANKiE4 footwear I was able to gift my mom’s entire floor free shoes. These not only brightened up their day but will provide game-changing comfort for nurses who are constantly on their feet during 12+ hour days.

My mom and her unit were overwhelmed and thankful to receive over 50 free pairs of shoes. If you see a nurse or someone who works in healthcare, take the time to say thank you. The passion and emotion in this job is unmatched and they could use some kudos.

This Australian shoe brand has a cult following overseas with many nurses wearing their shoes in hospitals. Their award-winning, podiatrist-designed support is in every cushioned step. BUT nothing about these stylish shoes screams orthopedics. They have more than 64,000 5-star reviews and have been around since 2010. And they just opened their first U.S. store right in the heart of Capitol Hill.

NOW for the giveaway portion of this video.

If you work in healthcare or know someone who does, nominate them by commenting on the YouTube video and letting us know why they deserve the shoes of their choice!

Eligibility

Entrants must all be 21 years old or older. Entries that do not comply with YouTube’s Community Guidelines will be disqualified.

How to enter:

Watch the entire video on YouTube.

Give this video a thumbs up and Subscribe to Local Lens Seattle.

Comment on the video who you think deserves a free pair of FRANKiE4 shoes. (Yes, you can nominate yourself!)

Include your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook handle in your comment so we can contact you if you win.

We will announce the winner on Monday, May 23, 2022!

If the winner does not claim the prize within 48 hours after being contacted, all prior messages will be void and a new winner will be chosen.

Contest is not affiliated with YouTube.

Thanks for watching and supporting me and this channel - and good luck!!

Visit FRANKiE4 in person at 501 E Pine St., Seattle, or go online.

This video is sponsored by FRANKiE4.

