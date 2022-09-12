History meets hospitality at the Majestic Inn & Spa in Anacortes

"We have a bistro and bar that we actually just renovated and added a new bar. It's brand new and sparkly and beautiful. We offer a breakfast and a happy hour and dinner, seven days a week."



"We have a spa, it is one of the highest-rated spas in town. It's called The Apothecary Spa. And everyone there is amazing. Every single time I've gotten services there, I always leave just completely relaxed and happy. They do everything from facials to massage to other therapeutic practices like that."



"We have an awesome rooftop bar and lounge. It's open seasonally because you know, we're in the Pacific Northwest. So it is open and available for guests to use for the months of May until September. It has a great view of the San Juan Islands as well as downtown."



A renovation in 2013 added a whole new building next door with an additional 30 rooms and a ballroom downstairs. But the best room at the inn is high above the street.



"Our honeymoon suite is what we refer to as the Majestic Suite. It's a two-room suite, that has two balconies, a jetted soaking tub, as well as a walk-in kind of steam shower. It's very special because it's on the fifth floor of our historic building. We only have five rooms up there. And so it's very cozy and feels very private," Mary said. "We offer a really unique experience because we have the old world charm versus brand new and modern, with a 2013 build versus an 1889 build."



History and hospitality — The Majestic Inn and Spa wants its guests to have a stay they'll never forget.



"It's just a nice location where you can have an experience. Even if you're from Seattle, you're so close in but far enough."