History meets hospitality at the Majestic Inn & Spa in Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. — It's been standing stoically on the corner of Fourth and Commercial Street for more than 100 years. But the building that's home to the Majestic Inn and Spa wasn't always on that spot.
"It is not the original location," said Mary O'Conner with Majestic Inn & Spa. "It was actually a few blocks up the road and rolled on logs down here drawn by horses."
"It has been everything from a mercantile. Originally, it was Allen's Mercantile. And then it's kind of turned into a lot of different things."
Today the building is known as the home of one of the best boutique hotels in the country.
"We have a bistro and bar that we actually just renovated and added a new bar. It's brand new and sparkly and beautiful. We offer a breakfast and a happy hour and dinner, seven days a week."
"We have a spa, it is one of the highest-rated spas in town. It's called The Apothecary Spa. And everyone there is amazing. Every single time I've gotten services there, I always leave just completely relaxed and happy. They do everything from facials to massage to other therapeutic practices like that."
"We have an awesome rooftop bar and lounge. It's open seasonally because you know, we're in the Pacific Northwest. So it is open and available for guests to use for the months of May until September. It has a great view of the San Juan Islands as well as downtown."
A renovation in 2013 added a whole new building next door with an additional 30 rooms and a ballroom downstairs. But the best room at the inn is high above the street.
"Our honeymoon suite is what we refer to as the Majestic Suite. It's a two-room suite, that has two balconies, a jetted soaking tub, as well as a walk-in kind of steam shower. It's very special because it's on the fifth floor of our historic building. We only have five rooms up there. And so it's very cozy and feels very private," Mary said. "We offer a really unique experience because we have the old world charm versus brand new and modern, with a 2013 build versus an 1889 build."
History and hospitality — The Majestic Inn and Spa wants its guests to have a stay they'll never forget.
"It's just a nice location where you can have an experience. Even if you're from Seattle, you're so close in but far enough."
Sponsored by Experience Anacortes KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.