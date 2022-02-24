Healthcare leader talks improving racial, economic health equity

Dr. Nwando Anyaoku, Swedish chief health equity officer, joined New Day NW to talk about fixing racial and economic healthcare disparities. Sponsored by Premera.

Disparity in health care experience based on race and socioeconomic position is not a new concern. In fact, the history of healthcare in the United States is filled with medical mistreatment and malpractice on the basis of race.

The term ‘health inequity’ is often used to refer to avoidable differences in health between different groups of people. These widespread differences are the result of unfair systems that negatively affect people’s living conditions, access to healthcare, and overall health status.

While strides have been made toward improving the system, so much more is needed to make access to quality healthcare equitable. According to Century Foundation, African Americans still experience illness at extremely high rates and have lower life expectancy than other racial and ethnic groups.

There is no single solution. That's why Dr. Nwando Anyaoku, chief health equity officer at Swedish, joined New Day NW to talk about why the whole community needs to be involved.