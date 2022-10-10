Escape to the happiest place in paradise at Disney's Aulani

KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Like any Disney property, you'll find familiar faces like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, but at the Aulani Resort and Spa in Oahu, Hawaiian culture takes center stage. From the art in the Maka-ala grand lobby to the ukulele songs played by cast members, the story of Hawaii and its people come to life at Aulani.



"We always say it's the big H and little D because our Imagineers wanted it to be a representation of our Hawaiian culture with that hint of Disney," said Kanoa Kawai, an ambassador for the resort.



At the Laniwai Spa, which means freshwater heaven, guests start their journey by participating in a local tradition.



“We call it Pōhaku Makamae in Hawaiian. It's a wish stone and the significance of it is it was used in a lot of Hawaiian practices for healing," said Moli Mapu. "Our guests will be able to choose a stone or allow a stone to choose them. And that's their mantra for their experience with us at the spa.”



The Hawaiian experience continues at the KA WA'A Luau. Families get a front-row seat to the stories as they're told through fire and dance.



"We have a brother and sister who tell magical stories about where we are exactly here on the plains with a little bit of Disney magic which makes our show unique," said Eiji Kawakami, the assistant banquet and events services director. “When you see that fire, it just kind of draws people together. It tells a story about Maui, how he pulled up the islands, one of the legends we have here in Hawaii."