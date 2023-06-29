Give your older cabinets new life with more storage space

ShelfGenie can help transform the inside of older cabinets with glide-out shelves and other custom solutions for better organization. Sponsored by ShelfGenie.

SEATTLE — ShelfGenie client Linda Ulrich has beautiful older cabinets and drawers but was having trouble opening some and accessing her items. She wanted to keep her current cabinets and drawers but make them work better for her.

“We focus on the insides of the space, making them more accessible, more efficient, more organized,” said Alan Regala, director of client happiness for ShelfGenie of Seattle. “Quality-wise, they’re just amazing.”

Ulrich had a silverware drawer she couldn’t use because it wouldn’t open easily. ShelfGenie replaced the boxes with ShelfGenie boxes and hardware to improve its functionality and allow Ulrich to use the drawer again.

“It looks exactly the same,” Regala said. “It just operates much, much nicer.”

Another issue for Ulrich was keeping her grandmother and mother’s dishes safe. Because they are heavy, it was tough to both store them and get to them easily.

“Alan came in, and he saw some things that I had never thought of, and that’s when it got really exciting,” Ulrich said.

ShelfGenie also created a pantry with glide-out shelves in a tall, deep space for easy access to every day-use items. The team also created more space for pots and pans to be stored below the oven.

Regala says though there may be several areas you want to transform, you don’t have to do it all at once. Pricing is locked in for a year after your first order for additional areas of your home.

“We have clients we say let’s just do what’s most important to you now,” Regala said. “Then if you want later on, we can add more sections as you go along.”

ShelfGenie’s solutions in Ulrich’s kitchen space have made her feel better and more organized.

“I find myself taking care of things more and keeping them more organized,” Ulrich said. “Whereas before, all my drawers were junk drawers. Now they’re not.”

