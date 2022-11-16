'Girlfriends' shopping experience lifts up women owned small businesses

Clothing rental company Armoire launches the Girlfriends Holiday Marketplace to connect shoppers with cool products that are also sustainable. Sponsored by Armoire.

SEATTLE — Armoire is typically a hub for clothing rentals, but soon it will transform into a holiday shopping experience. It's called the Girlfriends Holiday Marketplace.

It will feature music, a full wine bar and food, as well as plenty of shopping opportunities, specifically in support of women owned businesses.

"We are focusing on sustainability, women owned, women led businesses," explained Nita Esquivel, Armoire Go Lead. "We're trying to create a community and an environment where they can feel supported."

Some of the companies include Noire Essentials, plant based candles infused with therapeutic essential oils.

Vermouth, a company reinventing the lipstick experience using plant based ingredients and compostable packaging.

Jewelry designer Ola Wyola will showcase her soul chains, which feature healing crystals. Valerie Madison will also have some of her jewelry for sale.

But what's shopping for others if you can't find a little something for yourself?

Armoire's well loved room is where the high end designer fashions they rent our to members retire.

For the girlfriends holiday market event, Armoire is opening up this room to the public and each of the 1800 items of clothing here are priced at 25 dollars.

"It's all things that are completely wearable and priced at a steep discount in order to serve our members and people who enjoy sustainability," shared Marcellus Manier from Armoire.

They have maternity clothes, some still with tags, as well as clothes the Armoire team upcycled. That simply means repairing and extending the life of the clothing.

"It's a bit more efficient than just calling something damaged and just letting it die off," Manier said. "Like if we can save something, we 100 percent want to try."

It's a shopping experience you can feel good about.

Discovering women owned businesses while also getting into the holiday spirit.