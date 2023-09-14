Get help with new windows from the design process through installation

Renewal by Andersen ensures window installation goes smoothly and guarantees your project with a lifetime warranty. Sponsored by Renewal by Andersen.

SEATTLE — Deciding on new windows can be overwhelming at first, like many similar home remodel projects. Renewal by Andersen knows this, so their team starts the process with a free consultation to discuss design, any issues you’re experiencing and what will work best for your home.

“We do everything start to finish, including installing the windows ourselves,” said Alyssa Jung, senior design consultant, Renewal by Andersen.

Any issues, like home temperature regulation, energy efficiency, mold and glass breakage will be addressed in your consultation. Renewal discusses all options with you and can work on projects in phases, depending on your priorities.

“Phasing projects could be the front of your house, back of your house, priorities, whatever works for you,” Jung said.

On installation day, the team takes great care in making sure your installation goes smoothly. Your crew chief will take some time to get to know you, explain the day’s activities and answer any questions you may have.

After that, the team will:

• Prepare the area by placing drop cloths to catch debris and dust, then carefully remove the old window and inspect for and repair any damaged window frame components as needed.

• Clean and prep the opening. Once the open window area is cleaned thoroughly, the installers put in the new window.

• Insulate and seal the frame. Installers tightly seal the area around the frame and replace the trim around the window.

• Verify the work. Once the window is installed, the installers perform a final inspection to make sure everything is in proper working order.

• Clean up. Plain and simple: The installers clean the area thoroughly so you can enjoy your new windows.

All installers are employed directly by Renewal by Andersen.

“It’s so important because that’s how we know the work’s going to be done right,” Jung said. “That’s why we created Renewal by Andersen is so we can have everything start to finish handled, and if there’s an issue, you have a lifetime warranty on install.”

Call 206-483-2909 to receive Renewal by Andersen’s latest offers, including 20 percent off windows and patio doors, plus $1,000 off your entire order. You can also get no interest and no payments for 12 months.

