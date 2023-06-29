Get a free meal while helping save lives during Savor Life/Save a Life

You can donate blood every 56 days. Sponsored by Bloodworks Northwest

SEATTLE — Inside a small cafe in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, folks are lining up for a taste of Mexico.

"The name of the restaurant is Cafetal Quilombo Café. And we have Mexican food basically. But the main thing is tamales," said Heri Magdalena, co-owner of Cafetal Quilombo Cafe.

But on this Friday, people are not only lining up to eat, they're also taking in how they can save a life through a campaign between Bloodworks Northwest, and online small-businesses guide, Intentionalist.

"At Intentionalist, we believe that everyday decisions about where we eat, drink and shop are an opportunity to connect with get to know and spend money in support of Main Street, small businesses and the diverse people behind them," said Laura Clise, founder of Intentionalist.

During the Savor Life, Save a Life event, participating restaurants featured on Intentionalist will be giving away free food on Fridays.

"On Free Bite Fridays, the first 56 customers receive a free bite as a reminder that it's every 56 days that we can donate blood," Clise said. "What I love about Free Bite Friday is that it's an invitation to the community to come out, get to know or enjoy a delicious meal at a local business, while at the same time raising awareness and spreading the word about the life-saving impact of blood donation."

Another contributor raising awareness for the campaign is Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

"A reason why a lot of people don't donate blood is because they're scared of needles," Raleigh said. "It's not just, you know, young kids who are scared, it's adults who, you know, have a real fear of getting poked. So it's trying to get the word out there and trying to encourage those that it's not so bad and it's easier than you think."

With the demand for new donors needed now more than ever, Bloodworks Northwest hopes Free Bite Friday will give people a taste of just how important blood donation is.

"A lot of Latino people come here, so I can talk to them about how good it is to make a donation of blood once in a while," Magdalena said.

"It's a wonderful reminder that every day we can be the reason that someone's life is saved,” Clise said.

Free Bite Friday runs till July 31. Check the Bloodworks Northwest website for more info on participating restaurants and blood donation information.