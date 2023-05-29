The winners of 2023's Best Northwest Escapes - Complete List

SEATTLE — Congrats to the winners of 2023's Best Northwest Escapes annual viewers' choice poll! And a HUGE thank you to everybody who voted! The complete list of this year's winners is below:
- Best Scenic Drive - Chuckanut Drive
- Best Roadside Attraction - Snoqualmie Falls
- Best Road Trip Restaurant - 59er Diner, Leavenworth
- Best Beach - Alki Beach, Seattle
- Best Island - Orcas Island
- Best Hike to Take Kids On - Deception Falls, Skykomish
- Best Place to Paddleboard - Lake Chelan
- Best Resort - Campbell's Resort on Lake Chelan
- Best Cabins - Iron Springs Resort, Copalis Beach
- Best Luxury Hotel - Salish Lodge & Spa, Snoqualmie
- Best Historic Hotel - Campbell's Resort on Lake Chelan
- Best Budget Hotel - Midtowner Motel, Chelan
- Best Campground - Deception Pass State Park, Oak Harbor
- Best Quirky Place to Stay - Treehouse Point, Issaquah
- Best Destination Winery - Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville
- Best Destination Brewery - Boundary Bay Brewery, Bellingham
- Best Destination Bakery - Cle Elum Bakery, Cle Elum
- Best Getaway Town - Leavenworth
- Best Festival - Skagit Valley Tulip Festival
- Best Outdoor Adventure - Skydive Snohomish
- Best Dog Friendly Destination - Iron Springs Resort, Copalis Beach
- Best Kid Friendly Attraction - Pacific Science Center, Seattle
- Best Weird Wonder - Fremont Troll, Seattle
- Best Free Adventure - Snoqualmie Falls
- Best Museum - Museum of Flight, Tukwila
- Best Romantic Getaway - Campbell's Resort on Lake Chelan
- Best Solo Getaway - Port Townsend
- Best Family Farm - Remlinger Farms, Carnation
- Best Public Garden - Bellevue Botanical Garden
- Best Secret Spot - It's a SECRET!
Congrats to all the winners!
Interested in participating in next year's BNWE? Watch Evening around April-May 2024 to vote for your favorite places!
Best Northwest Escapes 2023 is presented by Vist Lake Chelan. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.