Four Mother's Day gifts for lavender-lovers

EDMONDS, Wash. — Pelindaba Lavender in Edmonds is a lavender lover's dream. Every item in the store is handmade at Pelindaba Lavender's farm on San Juan Island. Started in 1998 by retired physician Stephen Robins, Pelindaba Lavender is both a local business and a beautiful place to visit. And whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, Edmonds store owner Aimee Hauff showed us four fantastic gifts:

Lavender hydrosol is produced during the steam distillation of essential lavender oil, producing a floral water that smells lovely and has dozens of purposes. Literally, dozens. According to the Pelindaba Lavender website, you can use it for all of these things and more:

As an extraordinarily effective plant spray for both indoor and outdoor plants, helping rid them of aphids, mealy bugs, etc

For rinsing, cleaning, and promoting rapid healing of skin abrasions and cuts

For soothing on itching skin associated with sun or windburn, eczema, dryness, and aging

As a preferred wet wipe for infant and adult personal hygiene (particularly useful in healing and preventing diaper rashes)

Also helpful for calming irritable infants when used as a room or car spray

For washing fruit and vegetables (safe to spray on or near food)

For cleaning and disinfecting all hard surfaces (sinks, counters, floors, refrigerators, stovetops, desks, dashboards, etc)

If you're looking for a refreshing spring or summer drink, the Lavender Lemonade Mix will do the trick. It comes with all the necessary ingredients to easily whip up a pitcher of the stuff. And bonus — it's easy to customize!

"It's amazing," Hauff said. "And if you're over 21, you can put some vodka in there."

Boozy lavender lemonade? Yes, please.

If your gift recipient (whether that's yourself or someone else) needs some TLC, look towards Pelindaba's Lavender Deluxe Sugar Scrub. It's decadent, with luxurious natural lavender oil and coarse sugar for excellent scrubbing properties. Bonus — lavender oil's natural antibacterial and disinfectant properties help rejuvenate skin.

"If you want your own home spa, our sugar scrub is amazing," Hauff said. "It's a mix of sugar and essential oil. And when you get done, you feel like you treated yourself to a day at the spa."

And to finish off your ultimate treat-yourself moment, Pelindaba's Lavender Body Oil is a decadent body product that'll leave you moisturized and smelling amazing. It features a unique blend of natural oils — sweet almond oil, aloe vera oil, rosemary oil extract, Pelindaba's organic lavender essential oil, and Vitamin E. Plus, it may help prevent stretch marks.

"I have a lot of ladies that come in who are pregnant," Hauff said. "And so this helps reduce stretch marks — and it smells so good."