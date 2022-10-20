Top 5 fashion trends for fall 2022

The fall fashion landscape features an unexpected throwback. Sponsored by Armoire.

SEATTLE — The fashion specialists at Armoire Clothing Rental, are on the frontlines of the latest and greatest trends.

So, KING 5 turned to them for a look at what's hot for fall 2022.

"This summer we saw 300 times the number of weddings than what is normal. I would sum up fall as being similar. We have had a few years where we didn't have all the holiday parties and the travel, so this year events are back and we are here for it!" exclaimed Ambika Singh, Founder/CEO of Armoire.

1. THE JUMPSUIT

"A jumpsuit is an all in one for those who stress about putting together pieces. This is one and done. If you haven't tried them in the past or worried about the fit, rent a couple of them, pick your favorites, and send it back!"

Armoire Recommends:

2. THE HIGHLIGHTER

Think Madonna or Olivia Newton John mid-80s and you're on trend!

"80's baby, they are back! They are loud and proud and are welcoming fall in a big way!"

Armoire recommends:

3. SEQUINS

"Thinking about fall 2022, it's all about events, showing up and being excited and nothing says excitement like sequins!"

Armoire recommends:

4. STATEMENT COAT

While coats are something we all need, having more than a few usually isn't realistic for most people.

"They are expensive, they take up a lot of space; but with a rental coat, I'll have it for a couple of weeks switch it up for something else. Armoire also does the dry cleaning."

Armoire recommends:

5. ANIMAL PRINT