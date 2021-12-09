Your favorite holiday flicks return to the silver screen - What's Up This Week

SEATTLE — Ronny Chieng / Dec. 11 / Neptune Theatre
He’s a comedian, a correspondent for “The Daily Show” and one of the stars of the hit movie “Crazy Rich Asians.” Ronny Chieng is bringing his stand-up routine to Seattle. He’ll be doing two shows Saturday night at the Neptune Theatre.
SIFF Holiday Favorites / through Dec. 31 / SIFF Cinema Uptown
Need some holiday cheer? SIFF’s Holiday Favorites brings many beloved movies back to the big screen including a “Moulin Rouge!” sing-along on New Year’s Eve. You can watch the films now through Dec. 31 at the newly reopened SIFF Cinema Uptown in Seattle.
The Burlesque Nutcracker / through Dec. 29 / The Triple Door
Like some cheer on the spicy side? The award-winning wintertime spectacle Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker returns with all your favorite characters including the Sugar Plum Fairy, all backed up with the swingiest band in the land. You can take a peek now through Dec. 29 at The Triple Door.
West Side Story / Dec. 10 / Local Theaters
One of the most beloved romantic musical dramas is back in theaters. “West Side Story” is the long-awaited Steven Spielberg version of the 60-year-old classic film. The movie has been getting great reviews. You can check it out for yourself starting Friday in local theaters.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.