5 fashion trends to look out for this fall

After a year of cozy sweats and athletic wear, fall fashion for 2021 is all about making a statement. Sponsored by Armoire

SEATTLE — Seattle's Pioneer Square is home to the headquarters for the flourishing clothing rental company Armoire. It's their job to track the trends and offer the latest and greatest to customers.

"This fall is all about going outside of your comfort zone and taking a risk. and wearing something a little bit special," shared Katrina Taylor, head user experience and product design for Armoire.

She shared the 5 most popular fashion trends for fall:

1. THE DUSTER

"Some call it a kimono, but it's a fabulous one piece item you can wear over anything. You can do it with slacks and a top. It's effortless and it makes a statement. You can put it over anything!" said Taylor. Armoire recommends:

2. SNAKESKIN PRINT

You can find snakeskin print in subtle designs and in more bold ones. It's a statement piece for the season. Armoire recommends:

3. STATEMENT COATS/JACKETS

Faux fur is one way to wear this trend and Armoire has stylish coats in unique colors. But any jacket that with bling, sparkle or a unique detail is hot going into the fall season. Armoire recommends:

4. MIDI-DRESSES/SKIRTS

"Midis are in right now. Maxi is going to be all the way to the ankle. A midi you wear it at the waist and it hits mid calf. So this is a very flattering easy to wear length. It's comfortable and you get to show off your shoes," explained Taylor. Armoire recommends:

5. INTERESTING SWEATERS

Comfy and cozy are in and being on-trend just means choosing a sweater with a detail that makes it special. Taylor says the sweater trend goes great with midi-dresses. "It's a fun way to mix and match and try some new combos," said Taylor.

"We have found that during the pandemic, people are dressing more joyfully. So why not infuse a bit of fun, whimsy, magic and creativity into your wardrobe with a statement rented item," shared Taylor. Armoire recommends: