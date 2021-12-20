Exploring SLU in 4 hours: Must-do travel guide + $500 giveaway! | Local Lens Seattle

South Lake Union is an incredible area for shops, restaurants, bars and more. Watch and learn how to enter to win a $500 giveaway from my stops! Sponsored by Amazon

SEATTLE — I was born and raised in the Seattle area and I can honestly say every neighborhood has a unique feel! That’s why I started a series called ‘Neighborhood Watch’ where I go and explore a new neighborhood for a few hours and bring you some of my favorite stops! This week’s pick is South Lake Union!

If you haven't been, it's an incredible area for shops, restaurants, bars and more.

4 Must-Do Stops:

Willmott's Ghost - Incredible Italian food with a great atmosphere in the spheres. You will not only be amazed by the cuisine/drinks but also by the fact that you enter the restaurant through the spheres. It’s such a unique experience. I helped bar manager Roman make some cocktails and - spoiler - they were delicious. Also PRO tip: they have a Speakeasy as well called Deep Dive that takes it to a whole other level.

Seattle Barkery - Seattle loves their pets and I am no different. I decided to pop in to this adorable dog bakery and do a little shopping. The custom treats and cakes are truly one of a kind!

SLU Bouquet - Looking for flowers? I found the spot! I even got to meet the owner, Emily, and learned how to build a wreath in less than 10 mins.

Café Hagen - A relaxing ambiance with Scandinavian-influenced coffee and food choices. My favorite thing I tried: the mocha flight and the brunch board. The waffle changed my life. *Chef’s Kiss!*

NOW details on the contest 😊

