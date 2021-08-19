Grab a space on the lawn at Seattle Center for music and movies - What's Up This Week

All the events at the mural are completely free. Sponsored by Seattle Center

Nitro Circus Tour / August 20 / Evergreen Speedway

Looking for some high-flying thrills? The "Nitro Circus: You Got This" tour is an explosive, high-adrenaline action spectacular featuring the best athletes in FMX, BMX, skate, scooter, and more. you can watch these daredevils tomorrow night at the Evergreen Speedway in Monroe.



Movies at the Mural / August 20 - 21 / Seattle Center

The Seattle Center wants to welcome you back to the mural with free entertainment all weekend long! On Friday and Saturday nights in August, you can watch their "Movies at Mural" series. This weekend's films include "Boy" on Friday and the Beatles fantasy film "Yesterday" on Saturday night.



Music at the Mural / August 22 / Seattle Center

Josh Groban / August 25 / Chateau Ste Michelle