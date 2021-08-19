Grab a space on the lawn at Seattle Center for music and movies - What's Up This Week

Nitro Circus Tour / August 20 / Evergreen Speedway
Looking for some high-flying thrills? The "Nitro Circus: You Got This" tour is an explosive, high-adrenaline action spectacular featuring the best athletes in FMX, BMX, skate, scooter, and more. you can watch these daredevils tomorrow night at the Evergreen Speedway in Monroe.
Movies at the Mural / August 20 - 21 / Seattle Center
The Seattle Center wants to welcome you back to the mural with free entertainment all weekend long! On Friday and Saturday nights in August, you can watch their "Movies at Mural" series. This weekend's films include "Boy" on Friday and the Beatles fantasy film "Yesterday" on Saturday night.
Music at the Mural / August 22 / Seattle Center
The fun continues at the Seattle Center on Sunday with their free concert series, "Music at the Mural." you can see the bands Sistas Rock the Arts and Guzo Band from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Josh Groban / August 25 / Chateau Ste Michelle
Like to hear some live music? Singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban is one of the most instantly recognizable voices around. You can hear the crooner on August 24 and 25 at the Chateau Ste Michelle Amphitheatre.
