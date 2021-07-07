Emerald City Comic Con is back! - What's Up This Week

After almost two years, it's finally time to cosplay again. Sponsored by Seattle Center.

Jay Pharoah / Dec. 3 - 5 / Tacoma Comedy Club

Need some laughs in your life? Long time “Saturday Night Live” player and impressionist Jay Pharoah is bringing his stand-up routine to the Northwest. Jay will be doing sets at the Tacoma Comedy Club this Friday through Saturday night.





The Nutcracker / Now – Dec. 28 / McCaw Hall

A holiday classic has returned to the stage. The Pacific Northwest Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is back for the holiday season. You can take in this tradition now through Dec. 28 at McCaw Hall.





Battle in Seattle / Dec. 4 / Climate Pledge Arena

Want to watch some live hoops? The 20-21 “Battle in Seattle” will feature Gonzaga University playing Alabama for the first time ever. It will also be the first time a college basketball game will be played inside Climate Pledge Arena. Tip off is on Saturday afternoon at the Pledge.



Emerald City Comic Con / Now – Dec. 5 / Washington State Convention Center