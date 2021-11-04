The Eagles and Candlebox rock on in Seattle - What's Up This Week

The bands roll into the city this weekend to play classic hits at Climate Pledge Arena and The Paramount. Sponsored by Seattle Center

Dude Perfect / Nov. 6 / Tacoma Dome

They have 56 million subscribers to their YouTube channel. Internet legends Dude Perfect are bringing their trick shots and stunts to the Northwest. You can see these fab 5 guys on Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome.

David Sedaris / Nov. 7 / Benaroya Hall

Not every author can do a reading in a huge auditorium. But not every author is humorist David Sedaris. The writer will be reading from his eleventh book, “A Carnival of Snackery,” Sunday at Benaroya Hall.





Beyond Ballet / Nov. 5-7 / McCaw Hall

The Pacific Northwest Ballet is celebrating the unique voices of three internationally acclaimed choreographers with a production called “Beyond Ballet.” The unique show includes PNB’s premiere of Alonzo King’s “The Personal Element.” You can see them all this Friday through Sunday at McCaw Hall.



Candlebox / Nov. 6 / Paramount Theatre

Seattle grunge scene band Candlebox are commemorating 26 years since their breakthrough album “Lucy” with a concert featuring all the original band members. You can see and hear them play Saturday night at the Paramount Theatre.

Eagles / Nov. 5-6 / Climate Pledge Arena