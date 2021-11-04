The Eagles and Candlebox rock on in Seattle - What's Up This Week

Dude Perfect / Nov. 6 / Tacoma Dome
They have 56 million subscribers to their YouTube channel. Internet legends Dude Perfect are bringing their trick shots and stunts to the Northwest. You can see these fab 5 guys on Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome.
David Sedaris / Nov. 7 / Benaroya Hall
Not every author can do a reading in a huge auditorium. But not every author is humorist David Sedaris. The writer will be reading from his eleventh book, “A Carnival of Snackery,” Sunday at Benaroya Hall.
Beyond Ballet / Nov. 5-7 / McCaw Hall
The Pacific Northwest Ballet is celebrating the unique voices of three internationally acclaimed choreographers with a production called “Beyond Ballet.” The unique show includes PNB’s premiere of Alonzo King’s “The Personal Element.” You can see them all this Friday through Sunday at McCaw Hall.
Candlebox / Nov. 6 / Paramount Theatre
Seattle grunge scene band Candlebox are commemorating 26 years since their breakthrough album “Lucy” with a concert featuring all the original band members. You can see and hear them play Saturday night at the Paramount Theatre.
Eagles / Nov. 5-6 / Climate Pledge Arena
Rock and roll royalty are here this weekend. The Eagles will play their classic album “Hotel California” in its entirety with an accompanying orchestra and choir, followed by a full greatest hits set. The band plays Climate Pledge Arena Friday and Saturday night.
