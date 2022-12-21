New drone show to take flight for 'T-Mobile New Year's at The Needle'

SEATTLE — The skies of Seattle are going to be filled with more than just fireworks on Dec. 31.



"Sky Elements is the leading drone light show provider in the United States. We fly about half the drone shows in the US. Currently, we've been around for two years and if you've seen a drone show, there's more than likely a chance it was one of ours," said Kyle Pivnick with Sky Elements. "If you're in the Seattle area, you may have seen a Mariners show that we did. We flew 200 drones in conjunction with some fireworks."



Though Sky Elements drone formations look effortless there are many factors that make up a great show.



"Drone shows take kind of three main components: a show needs a good location, it needs a good audience, and it really needs a good story is the most important thing. We have the largest in-house team of animators who are dedicated to creating a dynamic display of whatever you want to see."



For the New Year's show, the team is pulling out all the stops.



"We're taking 200 drones, we're gonna line them up pretty much next to the Space Needle. And then we're going to take off and fly a very fun, engaging show that'll be right next to the Space Needle. So we're still having fireworks, we're still doing the full normal on New Year's Eve celebration, but now we're gonna have a drone element that kind of ties the entire story together. It's gonna be a really dynamic display. I don't want to give too many spoilers on what the show is actually going to look like, but it's definitely one that would be amazing to see in person but still great to see on TV."



So no matter how you watch this year's show, it will be unlike any you've seen before.



"Being able to bring this dynamic entertainment to the Space Needle is something that's never seen before for kickoff in 2023 is just an amazing experience that we're very proud to be a part of."