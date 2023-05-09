This new double spiked seltzer has Pacific Northwest-inspired flavors

It's party time at San Juan Seltzer with their new flavored drinks. Sponsored by San Juan Seltzer.

SEATTLE — In the heart of the SODO neighborhood, a special seltzer is being created.

San Juan Seltzer's new “DOUBLES” flavors seltzer has twice the alcohol with 8.4% abv but with the same crisp, clean flavor that is inspired by the Northwest.

“The doubles are fun. We like to say they're a bit dangerous,” said Ron Lloyd, CEO at San Juan Seltzer. “We have four double flavors. We have watermelon, cucumber mint, white peach, and, of course, huckleberry.”

With 8.4% abv, it's guaranteed that you are having a strong seltzer, let’s just say the strongest. But it's not the first time the Northwest brand pioneered creative ideas.

“We're the number one draft brand of spiked seltzer in the Pacific Northwest,” said Lloyd. “We're the first ones to put it on draft.”

All products are created at the San Juan Seltzery facility in SODO near downtown Seattle.

Founder Katy Enger said the inspiration for San Juan Seltzer happened during a girls' night out in the San Juan Islands. The idea was to create a zero sugar and zero carbs sparkling cocktail that has a great rich taste, and just like that, the need to create San Juan Seltzer.

But they didn’t stop there. Even today the crew of San Juan Seltzer is working on new flavors that their customers can enjoy on a hot summer day.

“Strawberry cream is my favorite flavor. (It) is so good,” said reality star Chelsea Griffin Appiah from Love is Blind Season 4.

San Juan Seltzer has many great flavors, but if you have to try just one, don’t miss the opportunity to try their huckleberry seltzer. This is the flavor that started all.

If you're looking for a fun drink with an extra kick that represents the Northwest, San Juan “Doubles” might be the best way to go.

Visit: San Juan Seltzery, 3901 1st Ave S, Seattle. Open Thursday/Friday 3 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday noon-9 p.m. and Sunday noon-7 p.m. Happy hour from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Dogs welcome outside.