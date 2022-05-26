Donating lifesaving blood is easier than you think

The whole process takes less than an hour. Sponsored by Bloodworks Northwest

SEATTLE — Blood reserves around our area are at critically low levels. Only 4 in 10 of us are eligible to donate and of that number, only 10% do. One of the biggest suppliers in our region is Bloodworks Northwest.

"Bloodworks Northwest is our communities blood health organization. We are a blood bank. We do research on blood, and we serve hospitals between Bellingham, Washington, and Eugene, Oregon, to provide blood to patients who are going through situations where they need blood," said Juan Cotto, Sr. Government Affairs and Community Engagement Strategist for Bloodworks Northwest.

If you make the lifesaving decision to give, there are a few steps you should take like eating a big meal, being well hydrated, and if you’re a woman, an iron supplement can be taken beforehand to boost iron levels.

"It's a real simple process. Usually, it takes about 45 minutes. And depending upon the time they come and time of the day, it should usually last under an hour."

"It is a selfless act. But it does take a lot for people to come and do this," Cotto said. "So we try to make it as a unique experience as possible to get them to keep coming back."