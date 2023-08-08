Design windows that fit your home’s style

Renewal by Andersen's windows can be customized to match the existing aesthetic of your home seamlessly. Sponsored by Renewal by Andersen.

SEATTLE — Windows are an important part of a home’s appearance. Styles, interior and exterior veneers, hardware and glass are all customizable with Renewal by Andersen to achieve the perfect look.

“There’s a huge range of what customers want and need,” said Alyssa Jung, senior design consultant at Renewal by Andersen.

Windows can be custom designed to fit any home, from a historic Victorian to a charming Craftsman-style. The team often matches the style of the window to the era of the home but gives it the modern updates, like smart glass and heating and cooling efficiency.

Renewal by Andersen’s Fibrex material offers customers a variety of color options, and it is the only material that combines the resistance to decay with durability and insulating properties. It is specially engineered to resist fading, peeling and cracking.

“In addition to being an insulating factor as well, it also looks like a traditional wood window,” Jung said.

Renewal by Andersen offers personalized consultations to discuss your preferences and provide solutions.

“We’ve actually got augmented reality to where we can come in the home and can work together,” Jung said. “We can project onto your wall to see what the window would actually look like for you.”

Quality installation is a key step in purchasing new windows. Jung says you could have issues in the future if your windows aren’t installed properly. Renewal by Andersen guarantees your project with a lifetime warranty.

“At Renewal by Andersen, we are the start to finish replacement division, so you have an expert every step of the way.”

