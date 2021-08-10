Comcast surprises Tacoma children with free laptops

A day of video games for the kids of the Al Davies Boys & Girls club ends with an amazing surprise. Sponsored by Comcast.

TACOMA, Wash. — Earlier in August, Comcast and game streamer Marcel Cunningham partnered to help kids at the Al Davies Boys & Girls Club in Tacoma.

It began with a day of video games thanks to Cunningham's foundation TeamWrk. TeamWrk teaches healthy gaming habits and bullying prevention, and brought several different video game consoles to the Boys & Girls club in Tacoma.

"We bring gaming setups, and the whole shebang into Boys and Girls Clubs and community centers. And we set them up for the kids and teach kids, you know, character building and sportsmanship while they're on the internet," says Cunningham, who goes by the username BasicallyIDoWrk online.

But there was a special element to Cunningham's visit there as well. He's an alumni of the Al Davies Boys & Girls Club.

"So this is like an incredible feeling to be able to come back and get back to the place," Cunningham says.

But the day wasn't just about video games - Comcast also wanted to help the kids of the Boys & Girls Club. Comcast's Internet Essentials program is a digital equity initiative that connects low-income Americans to home broadband internet.

"It's really all about providing good life skills to the kids, and ensuring that they have the tools and resources for continued future success," says Carla Carrell with Comcast. "Especially as computer resources have become so important to all of us over the past year. We really want to make sure that these kids are prepared for anything so that they can continue to achieve their dreams in school and in life."