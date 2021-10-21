Climate Pledge Arena celebrates grand opening with free Community Day

The arena invites Seattleites to come experience the new venue. Sponsored by Seattle Center.

SEATTLE — Climate Pledge Arena Community Day / Oct. 24 / Climate Pledge Arena



Want to check out the new arena? Climate Pledge Arena is holding a Community Day where guests can come in and check out Seattle’s new home for hockey, basketball, music and more. The free event happens this Sunday from 10:00 – 3:00 p.m and includes a farmer's market, a concert, and an open house.



Dune / Oct. 22 / Local theaters / HBO Max

It’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year. “Dune” shows the tale of two noble space families 8,000 years in the future, fighting over the most valuable resource in the universe. This epic film comes out on HBO Max and in local theaters on Friday, Oct. 22.

James Taylor / Oct. 27 / Tacoma Dome