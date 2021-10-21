Climate Pledge Arena celebrates grand opening with free Community Day

SEATTLE — Climate Pledge Arena Community Day / Oct. 24 / Climate Pledge Arena
Want to check out the new arena? Climate Pledge Arena is holding a Community Day where guests can come in and check out Seattle’s new home for hockey, basketball, music and more. The free event happens this Sunday from 10:00 – 3:00 p.m and includes a farmer's market, a concert, and an open house.
Dune / Oct. 22 / Local theaters / HBO Max
It’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year. “Dune” shows the tale of two noble space families 8,000 years in the future, fighting over the most valuable resource in the universe. This epic film comes out on HBO Max and in local theaters on Friday, Oct. 22.
James Taylor / Oct. 27 / Tacoma Dome
One of the greatest singer-songwriters is coming to town. James Taylor and his all-star band are coming back after their previous date was cancelled due to the pandemic. Taylor and company will also be joined by another classic singer, Jackson Browne. You can see them all next Wednesday night, Oct. 27, at the Tacoma Dome.
