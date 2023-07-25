Ciscoe says a wine bottle is all you need to help your container survive your vacation

A low tech way to keep plants watered while you're away - story sponsored by Dramm

SEATTLE — Gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has a low tech way to keep containers alive if you go on a vacation this summer. You'll need mulch, a wine bottle with a screw on cap, a hammer and some nails.

"OK, so the first thing you got to do is you got to mulch your container, because that's going to slow the evaporation down and also keep the soil surface a lot cooler," Ciscoe said.

"I used a hammer and nails to poke three holes in the cap of this wine bottle. I took it off the wine bottle first," Ciscoe said.

After poking holes in the wine bottle cap, he filled it with water, poked a hole in his container, and inverted the bottle into the hole in the containers soil.

"The water in there should take about 4 to 6 days to come out, the more holes you punch the quicker the water's gonna come out," said Ciscoe. "I think two wine bottles ought to keep this container going for about a week. Now there's one other thing really really important, and that is don't forget to water the living tweedle out of it before ya go!"

Give the container a good soaking with the wine bottles in it, then head out for your vacation!

"Hey little container, this is a whole new way to get a drink but it's water, it's only water!" Ciscoe said.