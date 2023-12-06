Things to look for when choosing a Botox provider

Dr. Tsitsis of RejuvenationMD says an injector’s experience and training matter. Sponsored by RejuvenationMD.

SEATTLE — Botox is a popular nonsurgical option to temporarily erase forehead lines, crow’s feet and frown lines. By relaxing muscles, Botox can minimize the appearance of dynamic wrinkles caused by certain frequent facial expressions.

RejuvenationMD’s Dr. Tianna Tsitsis says the first step to finding the right Botox provider is doing your research and making sure your injector is experienced.

“We’re in the top one percent,” Tsitsis said. “There’s over 45,000 offices in the United States that do Botox, and we’re in the top one percent. I think we’re actually number 13 in the country.”

Botox provides ongoing training, so you can also ask a potential provider about training and classes injectors have completed.

“You need to keep doing training,” Tsitsis said. “Things keep changing.”

You can also take a look at the Botox vials to ensure you’ll be getting authentic Botox. The holographic film on the label should have rainbow lines.

“If you are concerned, ask the provider to see the Botox vial,” said Tsitsis. “If it doesn’t have the hologram, they might have gotten it from a different country. You just don’t know.”

Botox has been growing in popularity for men too, and they can achieve the same results, but typically with more units than women.

“They have stronger muscles, and it is a biological activity of the molecules, so they need more,” Tsitsis said.

