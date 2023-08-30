Check your home’s water management system before fall

LeafGuard’s innovative one-piece gutter system comes with a lifetime no-clog guarantee. Sponsored by LeafGuard.

SEATTLE — Fall is just around the corner, and it’s a good time to make sure your water management system is functioning properly.

“It’s that time of year where the trees and things start to shed,” said William Fowlkes, LeafGuard regional manager. “You get the leaves and pine needles and all of the junk that falls off the roofs into the gutters.”

This can cause gutters to fill up and get backed up. Water then starts to overflow the system and can cause damage to siding, windows, fascia boards and your foundation.

“This is the time to get ahead of it and get us out there for a full assessment of the existing system,” Fowlkes said.

It’s ideal to be proactive, rather than reactive, when it comes to your gutters. LeafGuard’s team looks for things like leaking or dripping corners, end caps or downspouts, spikes or nails pushing out and erosion in the home’s foundation or landscape.

LeafGuard offers a patented one-piece gutter system that ensures your home is protected from water damage.

“We guarantee water is going to get into our system, down to our large, oversized downspouts and away from your home as soon as possible,” Fowlkes said.

The LeafGuard team can install the gutter system on any type of roof in Washington, including composition, metal, tile and even flat roofs. They also install fascia board if needed or if the existing is compromised. The gutter systems also come in 14 colors to fit well with your home’s aesthetic.

LeafGuard systems have a lifetime paint finish warranty, which is transferable to the next homeowner. The system also carries a lifetime no-clog and lifetime no pull away or detach warranty.

“We guarantee, even if our system somehow was able to clog, we’ll come out and clean it or fix it at no cost to you,” Fowlkes said.

