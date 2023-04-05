What you need to know about changes to Medicaid requirements

It’s important to keep your contact information up to date with the state Medicaid agency for updates on eligibility redeterminations. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare.

SEATTLE — With federal Medicaid requirements changing, more than 300,000 people in Washington could be at risk of losing access to coverage.

Medicaid processes for renewals and redeterminations were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and coverage was automatically continued for those with Medicaid.

“Now that the public health emergency is unwinding, many people who qualified for Medicaid benefits during the period, might have had changes in their circumstances,” said Dr. Angie Sparks, chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington.

Factors like income, address and family size changes could impact eligibility to stay covered under Apple Health Medicaid in Washington. Because it’s important to stay current on doctor visits and medications and prepare for any medical emergencies, staying up to date on your Medicaid coverage and any changes are vital.

“You want to be confident that you and your family have access to insurance coverage and confident that that coverage is up to date and will be there when you need it,” Dr. Sparks said.

One step you can take now is to make sure your correct and updated contact information is on file with the state Medicaid agency. This ensures you receive important notices about your coverage, including your renewal notice.

Medicaid clients should watch for your renewal notice and take timely action to keep coverage active.

“It’s important to realize that Medicaid could be an option for you even if you’re working, in school or turning 26, for example, and coming off your parent’s insurance coverage,” said Keith Payet, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington.

In the state of Washington, there are more than 2 million individuals receiving Apple Health Medicaid coverage today. Coverage includes primary care, emergency visits, maternity services, pediatric care, dental services, vision care, prescription medications and more.

“For those who may no longer be eligible for Medicaid, there are a number of other options and programs, including individual and family plans, and coverages through your employer that you may be eligible for,” Payet said.

Find more information on the changing federal guidelines and what you need to know about your coverage on the Washington Health Care Authority website.