The U.S. Army is searching for medical professionals to join its ranks

It’s an opportunity to serve those who serve us, and advance your career. Sponsored by U.S. Army.

SEATTLE — The U.S. Army is looking for a few good... no, wait, that’s the other guys. But the Army Medical Department (AMEDD) is in search of medical professionals to join its ranks, either as reservists or active duty.

It's a great opportunity for anyone in the medical field -- whether you're a young professional starting, a seasoned veteran looking for a change, or somewhere in between.

“A lot of times you don't feel like you have got to that point of career climax if you will,” said Maj. Richard Smith, a registered nurse and the officer in charge for the Northwest Physician Recruiting Station. “It's always a good opportunity to get that extra challenge, extra boost in your career, where it's going to challenge you to be better than what you are now and give you new skills and training that can only enhance your career.”

Joining the Reserves is an attractive opportunity for mid-career professionals. Medicos can join up to age 48, 42 for active duty, and even older for qualified specialists.

The commitment is to serve one weekend every month, as well as a 2-week hitch during the year. Everything is planned out well in advance to make schedule accommodations, and the workdays are, generally speaking, of the 8-hour variety. They currently have an immediate need of the following roles:

Nurses/CRNAs

Oral Maxillofacial Surgeons

PT/OT

Doctors of Osteopathy

Preventive Medicine

Pulmonologists

General Surgeons

Family Physicians

Thoracic Surgeons

Emergency Physicians

OB/GYN

Orthopedic Surgeons

All residents, physicians and surgeons must be Board eligible or Board certified.

The entire package is a way to serve those who serve us and to garner experiences not found anywhere else.

“I was a civilian nurse and I worked in a civilian field for over 20 years before I decided to join the Army medical department,” Maj. Smith said. “I had reached that career climax that I talked about, and at that time the Army motto was ‘Be All You Can Be.’ That resonated with me and was a pivotal point in my career. That was the best decision I ever made in my life and I am better because of that.”

In the interim years, the Army’s recruiting slogan has changed to “What’s Your Warrior?” In addition to supporting active-duty military, veterans, and their family members, there will be opportunities to support humanitarian relief efforts around the world. The career can also provide job stability, a substantial sign-on bonus and compensation, student loan repayment, free mal-practice, full-coverage healthcare insurance, and more.

“Working with the Army Reserves gives you an opportunity to serve the most unique population in the world,” Maj. Smith said. “We are a unique population due to the fact that we all have a common core, which is our Army values. We all have a commitment in our service to our country as well as our community, and that's just an honor to have that ability."

If you are ready to make a change and commit to a new exciting and fulfilling career, armymedicalcareers.today or call 253-838-9889.

'Service to Community Healthcare Career Fair' on March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more about how a healthcare career in the Army Reserve benefits you and your community. Speak one-on-one with a senior non-commissioned officer during The Army Medical Department's virtual career fair on Saturday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Register today: https:bit.ly/servicetocommunity