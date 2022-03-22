Capitol Hill gets new shoe store FRANKiE4! | Local Lens Seattle

Game-changing comfort, more than 64,000 5-star reviews, and award-winning, podiatrist-designed support - YES!

SEATTLE — Game-changing comfort — that’s how I would describe the shoes from FRANKiE4! And now you can shop them in-person at their first U.S. store right here in Seattle on Capitol Hill!

I have a pair of their black boots I live in, especially at work because they are some of the comfiest heels I own. No, really. After 8+ hours on my feet I still am singing their praises.

I wanted to learn more about this Australian brand. So when FRANKiE4 invited me to their new store for a tour AND to try on some more shoes, I was in! And now I am hooked…

For those of you who haven’t heard of FRANKiE4, they are an innovative fashion label with a goal of changing the way women experience shoes. Their award-winning, podiatrist-designed support is in every cushioned step.

BUT nothing about these stylish shoes screams orthopedics. They have more than 64,000 5-star reviews and have been around since 2010. And now they’ve opened their first U.S. store right in the heart of Capitol Hill.

Visit FRANKiE4 at 501 E Pine St. Seattle, WA 98122, or online.

This video is sponsored by FRANKiE4.

Clothing provided by Armoire.

