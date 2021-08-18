How Boys & Girls Clubs are stepping up to support King County youth

As they have been through wars and past plagues, the Clubs are a vital part of dealing with the pandemic. Sponsored by Boys & Girls Clubs of King County.

As it has for generations of kids throughout the country, the Boys & Girls Clubs have been an invaluable resource during the pandemic, providing safe and healthy options for families unable to afford childcare before and after school.

“We opened our doors as soon as schools closed to support youth and families with all-day programming and remote learning,” said Bridget Powers, an area director with Boys & Girls Clubs of King County.

“We implemented rigorous health and safety protocols that all of our clubs’ staff, youth and families followed,” she said. “That really kept our kids and our families and our clubs and community safe through this pandemic, and the safety protocols that we implemented are still continuing to this day.”

As life slowly returns to normal, Boys & Girls Clubs are ramping up their athletic programming for the fall, and registrations are open for the following:

Flag football

Tackle football

Soccer

Basketball

Some families may be put off by the perceived expense of participating in Club activities. Not to worry, Powers said.

“We have awesome scholarship programs that support families that need it,” she said. “Any family that has an annual income of $50,000 or less will get free programming with us.

“We have a staff that is committed to helping these families through that scholarship process, so please don't let that deter you reaching out to us. We're here to help and we want to be here and provide an opportunity for all kids.”

It’s that commitment to all kids that has proven so important over the years. Providing a place for teenagers to congregate – and a place that teenagers actually want to congregate – has been a deterrent to kids traveling down a path that leads to nothing good.

“It's important to provide a space for teens to get together, socialize, feel accepted, feel like they belong,” Powers said. “Teens can come to our facilities to just hang out with their friends, or also participate in some of the programs that we have for teens – our programming ranges from e-sports to our community service groups.”

For more information, visit the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County on the web.