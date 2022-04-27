Best Northwest Escapes is back!

Nominate your favorites to celebrate the best spots in the Northwest. Sponsored by the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce.

Example video title will go here for this video

If you think you know some of the best places in the Northwest, it’s time to help the KING 5 Evening team and vote for your picks!

“Best Northwest Escapes is all about celebrating getaways and local businesses in western Washington,” said Evening's Ellen Meny. “It’s for anything that’s about getting out there and having fun, like water, mountains, hotels, etc.”

You can submit your favorite places to 35 categories. These categories include Best Cabin, Best Festival, Best Mountain Adventure, Best Wine Region, and Best Roadside Treat Shop.

The KING 5 Evening team will tally the votes and showcase the winners in stories. The voting period is open through Thursday, April 28 at 11:59 p.m.

“I love nothing more than a road trip,” said Evening's Jim Dever. “We get to go to all of these places and check them out. And they come highly recommended by viewers, so they’re going to be good.”

Every time you submit a location or vote for a place, you have a chance to win a trip to Lake Chelan worth $5,000! This getaway includes a beach condo stay, boat rental, ferry ride, electric bike wine tour, and several gift cards for restaurants and wine tastings.

“The thing is, the more places you submit to Best Northwest Escapes, the more times you vote, the more chances you get to win this prize,” Meny said.

Text “ESCAPES” to 206-448-4545 to start nominating your favorites or visit king5.com/escapes.