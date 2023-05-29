Meet this year's Best Northwest Escapes grand prize winner - 2023's BNWE

A Bremerton man was randomly drawn and won a Lake Chelan getaway. Sponsored by Visit Lake Chelan

SEATTLE — The winner of 2023's Best Northwest Escapes grand prize - a getaway to Lake Chelan - was randomly drawn and Evening's Jim Dever surprised him with a phone call, happy he already had something in common with winner Jim Brooks.

Dever: "Hi is this Jim?"

Brooks: "Yes,"

Dever: "It's the Jim and Jim show!"

He went on to tell the Bremerton man that he had won this year's Best Northwest Escapes grand prize, a getaway valued at $5,000 to Lake Chelan. Jim Brooks was pretty excited to have won a free vacation just by voting on Best Northwest Escapes.

Evening would like to thank Jim Brooks for watching the show, and for voting in Best Northwest Escapes. And thanks all of the viewers who took part in voting for this year's Best Northwest Escapes.