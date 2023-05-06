Berry Dairy Days celebrates the bounty of Burlington

It's one of the longest-running events in Skagit County. Sponsored by the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.

BURLINGTON, Wash. — It's an event thousands look forward to every June.



"Berry Dairy Days is a festival to celebrate the bounty of the county. So the bounty of Burlington and in the area," said Stephanie Rees with the Burlington Chamber of Commerce. "It takes the chamber about six months to nine months of planning. So we are very proud of this event and we love to put it on year after year."

What started as a fundraiser for the local fire department in 1934 has blossomed into a three-day festival of fun.

"We have a festival in the park where there's around 100 to 120 vendors. We have bands playing all weekend long," said Rees. "Barbecue battle started in 2016 at Berry Dairy Days with just three people. The spectators come and enjoy all the meat after they find out who wins. We have a car show that happens during that same time."

If you go, there's one thing you should be sure to try.

"Strawberry shortcake is a very big deal that started back in the 1930s," Rees said. "And it's every year. We've just kept going."

And so too do the people. About 16,000 people visit per day.

"They love the whole festival in general," Rees said. "They love all the events we put on and it's a new event every day which brings them back or has them stay for the weekend."



Burlington local Gardner Benson has been attending Berry Dairy Days since he was a kid.



"My first memory was being in the parade in 1948 on my bicycle all decorated up and I didn't take first place," Benson said. "I was really upset. So I came back in (19)49 pulling shortcakes on a wagon with my buddy, and we were dressed like bakers. We didn’t win that one either."

Tradition and community – Burlington’s Berry Dairy Days bring both things together.

"It's full of laughs and everyone just enjoying their time celebrating Burlington and the history of the town," said Rees.