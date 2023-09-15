Sailing with Argosy Cruises and exploring the pier | Local Lens Seattle

Hop aboard the only tour that takes you up, down and through the Ballard Locks. 🌊 Sponsored by Argosy Cruises.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — This video is all about sailing into fall with an amazing Argosy Cruises sightseeing tour.

As a local, I feel like I don’t take advantage of visiting the pier and getting on the water, so this was a real treat. I can also honestly say that after taking this two-hour cruise you do not need to be a tourist to have an awesome time. I still learned so much after listening to the awesome narration (shoutout to our guide Jackson), and I got to see how beautiful this city is from the water. On a sunny day, you can’t beat it! And don't worry, even on a classic gray Seattle day, it's still 10/10.

I did the Locks Cruise, a one-way trip that takes you around three Seattle neighborhoods and, of course, through the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. It’s a fully narrated tour providing fun facts and a one-of-a-kind experience. The Locks Cruise departs from either the Seattle waterfront or the AGC Marina in South Lake Union. The time slot I did started on Lake Union and brought me back to Elliott Bay. I was able to enjoy some coffee nearby at Café Hagen before I hopped on the boat.

My favorites at Café Hagen were the mocha flight, Kobenhavn latte (HELLO cardamom/almond flavors) and their summer crisp sandwich. Some other popular items include salmon mousse toast, grilled brie and prosciutto and hygge sandwich. Visit them at their SLU location at 1252 Thomas St., Seattle.

If you book a ticket to the Locks Cruise the experience includes:

One-way trip through Ballard Locks aka the "boat elevator"

Live, full narration about Seattle history and industry

Up-close views of large fishing vessels, seaplanes and floating home communities

Coverage of multiple neighborhoods and well-known attractions like Gas Works Parks and the Space Needle

Full-service bar, restrooms, and lots of seating on board

Pro tip: during much of the peak/high season, the Locks Cruise return bus will also take you back to where you started.

For more information and booking, visit here.

Known for their oysters, of course, and much more, I opted for Elliott’s Oyster House for dinner. It was literally steps from where the boat docked on the downtown waterfront on Pier 56, so super convenient. I recommend their oysters, Alaskan crab, and citrus marinated half-chicken.

Honorable mentions in the area if you have more time to explore:

Argosy Cruises has been a part of the Northwest fabric for over 70 years. It’s family-owned and hosts countless events and community activities.