Reconnect with nature at Chelan Valley Farms

MANSON, Wash. — Jeana and Chad Steiner want people to fall in love with nature, and they’re doing that with their gorgeous farm, Chelan Valley Farms.

“As it grew and developed, we also realized how much we wanted to serve people and create a place for family to come and enjoy,” said Chad.



The couple is big on something called agritourism.

“To me, agritourism is the ultimate opportunity to host,” Chad continued.

Having loved living on the farm since moving there, the couple wanted to let people get a taste of the beauty they have experienced.



“When we came and moved to the farm, we wanted to be able to provide people an experience to reconnect back to agriculture and come stay on a working farm,” said Jeana.

In other words, agritourism is just a fancy way of saying inviting people to get in touch with the food they eat, the plants that grow and the farmers who make it all happen.



“If we look at the numbers, there's about two million farmers in the U.S., and if you divide that, it's less than one percent of people, Chad explained, “Fewer and fewer people are connected to the farm.”



Jeana and Chad want to change that.



“These folks are hungry to touch nature and agriculture,” Chad said about the farm’s visitors, “We have people thanking us because we let them pick apples.”

Folks can stop by to taste some wine or explore the farm… or even stay the night in the guesthouse for a truly immersive experience.