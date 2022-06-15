Adventure for all ages at this giant Lake Chelan jungle gym

High Trek Chelan is a ropes course for all ages. Sponsored by Visit Lake Chelan.

CHELAN, Wash. — If you're looking for a little bit of adventure in Chelan, take a walk on the wild side and head to High Trek Chelan.

High Trek Chelan is a ropes course high above Lake Chelan, boasting two ziplines, a trust fall, and sixty different obstacles to conquer.

"It's never boring," says High Trek Chelan's co-owner Robert Bordner. "It's always exciting. Always fun, always a new way to try things."

Kids and adults ten and up can tackle High Trek Chelan's main course, which has three different levels — the highest leading to two ziplines and a trust fall experience (trust me, it's fun).

The third level also boasts incredible views of Lake Chelan.

"The views are great on the ground," Bordner said. "And then you get forty feet into the air and they just get better."

Before you tackle the course, the friendly folks of High Trek Chelan suit you up in a helmet and harness and give you an introduction to the course. The course is set up to ensure that everyone who explores it is safely strapped in — so, if you do fall off an element, your harness will keep you safe and suspended.

High Trek Chelan accepts walk-ins, but reservations are the best way to secure a spot on a busy day. They also welcome group events, like corporate outings and birthday parties.