A weekend to remember on Whidbey Island with friends

Complete with hiking, glamping, and eating great Asian-inspired cuisine. Sponsored by Innovasion.

GREENBANK, Wash. — It all started with an idea to enjoy the outdoors with friends, Whidbey Island was the right place for this trip. There’s a hiking trail for everyone.

“It's a tourist destination, Ron Vanausdoll said. "There is a lot of hiking and camping.”

For the first night on Whidbey Island, Jose and his friends decided to stay at the WT on Whidbey.

Located in Central Whidbey near Greenbank, this luxurious "glamping" site features two amazing tents that blur the lines between outdoors and indoors with a luxurious woodland experience.

“We have the pleasure to have Jose here with us, where they will get all the benefits of camping but you don’t have to sleep on the ground,” Denise Vanausdoll said.

After making ourselves at home at the WT, it was time for dinner, and InnovAsian products were a smart choice for the evening. The company specializes in premium heat and has served Asian-inspired entrées for over 20 years.

Starting with the appetizers:

Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls

Hand-rolled and bursting with flavor, these Mini Vegetable Spring Rolls make mealtime seamless.

Pork Potstickers

Authentic pork and vegetable crescent-shaped dumplings seasoned with ginger, garlic, and soy sauce.

“Looking forward to some of those spring rolls, I am already hungry,” Ron said.

For the main course it was:

General Tso's Chicken

Lightly battered tempura chicken breast and a spicy Asian style BBQ sauce with sesame seeds and chili pepper flakes.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Lightly battered tempura chicken breast and a red sweet and sour sauce packet.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Seasoned long grain rice with blended shoestring carrots, shelled edamame, red bell pepper, onion, and scrambled eggs.

After a good night's sleep at the WT, the crew was ready for a morning hike around the Island, for that, the coking decision was to prepare the Orange Chicken Wraps with Asian-Style Ranch.

Orange Chicken Wraps with Asian- Style Ranch

Prepare the InnovAsian Orange Chicken according to the package directions.

While the chicken is cooking, whisk together the yogurt, buttermilk, soy sauce, vinegar, honey, sesame oil, ginger, and wasabi in a small bowl until combined.

Spread some dressing on spinach wraps, layer with prepared orange chicken, kale, Asian slaw, and carrots.

Wrap and serve with additional orange chicken sauce.

InnovAsian really brings the spirit of innovation and passion for Asian cuisine by creating simple meal kits to be shared with friends and family.

“InnovAsian works in so many different fashions, you just have to know how to read the directions,” said InnovAsian Chef Sue McCown.