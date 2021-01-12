Hottest fashion trends for the 2021 holiday season

SEATTLE — At Armoire, a clothing rental company based in Seattle, staying on top of the latest fashion trends is their secret sauce. They shared four trends to watch and wear this holiday season.
1. JEWEL TONES
Whether it's a rich blue, garnet, or green, jewel tones are a quick way to add some sizzle to your holiday attire.
2. FAUX FUR
This was a huge trend for fall, but it's still having a moment for the holidays.
3. STATEMENT SHOULDERS
"In pictures or if you have any holiday events over zoom, people are seeing you from the shoulders up, so it's a great way to make a statement," explained Katrina Taylor, head of user experience and product design for Armoire.
4. SPARKLE
Whether it's for a holiday party or for New Year's Eve, sparkle is always a favorite. "You don't have to wear a cocktail dress to be sparkly," said Taylor. Sweaters or Jackets that feature this trend are a great way to elevate your holiday look.
