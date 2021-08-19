The 2021 Boeing Classic tees off in Snoqualmie

The 2021 Boeing Classic is teeing off at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, and there's plenty of fun in store! Sponsored by the 2021 Boeing Classic.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The 2021 Boeing Classic is in full swing, with beautiful views and amazingly talented golfers. The 54-hole tournament has been going strong since 2005, and returns for its 16th year after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament raises funds for the Benaroya Research Institute and features 27 of the top-30 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Seattle's own Fred Couples will be there as well.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, and at 11:45 a.m. there's a Boeing Jet flyover. Of course, there are plenty of Arnold Palmers available as well!