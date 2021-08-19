The 2021 Boeing Classic tees off in Snoqualmie

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — The 2021 Boeing Classic is in full swing, with beautiful views and amazingly talented golfers. The 54-hole tournament has been going strong since 2005, and returns for its 16th year after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tournament raises funds for the Benaroya Research Institute and features 27 of the top-30 players in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Seattle's own Fred Couples will be there as well.
The opening ceremony kicks off at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, and at 11:45 a.m. there's a Boeing Jet flyover. Of course, there are plenty of Arnold Palmers available as well!
The Boeing Classic is happening now through August 22nd. Tickets are available online.
